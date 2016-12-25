Bolivia's Morales says he may run for...

Bolivia's Morales says he may run for fourth term despite referendum loss

Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Sunday he may run for a fourth consecutive term in elections in 2019 despite losing a referendum in February that would have reformed the country's constitution to allow him to run again. Bolivia's President Evo Morales speaks during a Democratic and Cultural revolution celebration in Ivirgarzama in the Chapare region, Bolivia December 18, 2016 .REUTERS/David Mercado Supporters of Bolivia's President Evo Morales attend a Democratic and Cultural Revolution celebration at the stadium in Ivirgarzama in the Chapare region, Bolivia, December 18, 2016 .REUTERS/David Mercado Bolivia's President Evo Morales is seen at the Chimore airport in the Chapare region, Bolivia, December 18, 2016.

