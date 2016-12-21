Argentine activist sentenced to probation, remains in jail
Supporters of Milagro Sala, the leader of the Tupac Amaru social welfare group, play instruments in front of a sign that reads 'Free Milagro' as they gather to hear Sala's trial in San Salvador de Jujuy, with charges ranging from intimidation to corruption, on a radio outside a Justice building in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 28, 2016. Supporters of Milagro Sala, the leader of the Tupac Amaru social welfare group, gather to hear Sala's trial in San Salvador de Jujuy, with charges ranging from intimidation to corruption, on a radio outside a Justice building in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 28, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec 18
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How...
|Dec 9
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista...
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti...
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|1,042
|Missing Steamer Lane swimmer identified as Utah...
|Aug '16
|upper cut in the ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC