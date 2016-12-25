Argentina signs tax information exchange deal with Washington
Argentine President Mauricio Macri speaks during news conference at the Olivos presidential residence in Buenos Aires, Argentina, September 28, 2016. Argentine President Mauricio Macri and Argentine Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay hold a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew , in Buenos Aires, Argentina, September 26, 2016, in this handout photo provided by Argentine Presidency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec 18
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How...
|Dec 9
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista...
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti...
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|1,042
|Missing Steamer Lane swimmer identified as Utah...
|Aug '16
|upper cut in the ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC