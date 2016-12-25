Argentina signs tax information excha...

Argentina signs tax information exchange deal with Washington

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Reuters

Argentine President Mauricio Macri speaks during news conference at the Olivos presidential residence in Buenos Aires, Argentina, September 28, 2016. Argentine President Mauricio Macri and Argentine Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay hold a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew , in Buenos Aires, Argentina, September 26, 2016, in this handout photo provided by Argentine Presidency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille... Dec 18 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How... Dec 9 hivaids epidemic 19
News Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista... Oct '16 Cry cry they do 1
News Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti... Oct '16 Dreaming Reality 1
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07) Sep '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 1,042
News Missing Steamer Lane swimmer identified as Utah... Aug '16 upper cut in the ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,861 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,070

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC