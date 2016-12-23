Argentina probes sex abuse at deaf school, what Vatican knew
The children said they wailed as the two Roman Catholic priests repeatedly raped them inside the small school chapel in remote northwestern Argentina. Only their tormenters would have heard their cries since the other children at the school were deaf.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec 18
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How...
|Dec 9
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista...
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti...
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|1,042
|Missing Steamer Lane swimmer identified as Utah...
|Aug '16
|upper cut in the ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC