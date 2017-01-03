Argentina court reopens probe of ex-president in bomb case
In this Oct. 31, 2016 file photo, Argentina's former President Cristina Fernandez greets supporters outside her apartment, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The country's top criminal tribunal on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2016, has ordered an investigation into the late prosecutor Alberto Nisman's accusation that Fernandez covered up the alleged involvement of Iranians in a 1994 attack against a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec 18
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How...
|Dec 9
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista...
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti...
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|1,042
|Missing Steamer Lane swimmer identified as Utah...
|Aug '16
|upper cut in the ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC