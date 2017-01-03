Argentina court reopens probe of ex-president in bomb case
The aftermath of the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - An Argentine court on Thursday ordered a renewed investigation into a prosecutor's accusation that former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner covered up the alleged involvement of Iranians in a 1994 attack against a Jewish community center. The bombing of the center in Buenos Aires killed 85 people and wounded hundreds of others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oh, the Hypocrisy! San Franciscans Support Ille...
|Dec 18
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|LGBTQ Activist Cleve Jones: 'I'm Well Aware How...
|Dec 9
|hivaids epidemic
|19
|Full Circle in the Americas: Indigenous Resista...
|Oct '16
|Cry cry they do
|1
|Santa Cruz homeless veteran grant funding conti...
|Oct '16
|Dreaming Reality
|1
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Che Guevara's Daughter Wins Argentine Citizenship (Aug '07)
|Sep '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|1,042
|Missing Steamer Lane swimmer identified as Utah...
|Aug '16
|upper cut in the ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC