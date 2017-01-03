Argentina court reopens probe of ex-p...

Argentina court reopens probe of ex-president in bomb case

Thursday Dec 29

The aftermath of the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - An Argentine court on Thursday ordered a renewed investigation into a prosecutor's accusation that former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner covered up the alleged involvement of Iranians in a 1994 attack against a Jewish community center. The bombing of the center in Buenos Aires killed 85 people and wounded hundreds of others.

Chicago, IL


