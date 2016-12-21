Airsickness extravaganza
An American Airlines flight from Dallas, Texas, to Buenos Aires, Argentina, ran out of airsickness bags after many passengers lost their lunch in extreme turbulence on Christmas Eve. The Boeing 777-200 was on final approach to Ezeiza Airport when it was forced to "go around" due to inclement weather.
