Welcome to Iceland: the hottest prope...

Welcome to Iceland: the hottest property market in the world

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: LandlordZONE News

The island nation beat off competition from Hong Kong, New Zealand and Canada, all of which have had soaring prices in recent months, and where analysts have suggested markets may be heading into bubble territory. The UK, by contrast, came 35th, below Ireland, Germany and the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LandlordZONE News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09) Jul '16 litesong 3,768
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,065 • Total comments across all topics: 281,829,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC