Twenty Humpbacks Spotted in Eyjafj r ur

Monday Jun 26 Read more: Iceland Review

Visitors to EyjafjA rA ur fjord in North Iceland could be lucky enough to meet with the spectacle of up to 20 humpback whales currently sojourning there, reports RAsV . An expert at the Marine Research Institute says the humpback whale population is growing rapidly, while a whale watching company operator claims that humpbacks are by far the most fun to watch.

Read more at Iceland Review.

