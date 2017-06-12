Tsunami strikes Nunavut's neighbour Greenland

In Uummannaq, Greenland, people head up to mountains above the community of about 1,200 people for safety after a tsunami warning June 18. A June 18 tsunami along Greenland's northwestern coast, facing Baffin Island to the west, has left two people seriously injured, seven slightly injured, four people still missing and 11 houses in the village of Nuugaatsiaq, population about 100, completely destroyed or swept out to sea.

