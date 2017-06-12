Tsunami hits Greenland; at least 4 feared dead

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake, which struck 28 kilometres north of the northwest village of Nuugaatsiaq, is believed to have triggered the tsunami, according to a report from Kalaallit Nunaata Radioa, the national broadcaster in Greenland. The local newspaper, Sermitsiaq, reported that the four feared dead were inside their home in Nuugaatsiaq when waves struck and swept the structure into the ocean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.