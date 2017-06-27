Town without newborns and dead

Longyearbyen, the northernmost town in the world, lies on the Svalbard Islands of Norway. With a permanent population of over 1,000 people, the former coal mining town is now the cultural and commercial center of the Svalbard Islands, featuring the northernmost ATM, church, museum, post office, radio station, airport, and university in the world.

