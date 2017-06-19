New Game: Microsoft Flight Simulator ...

New Game: Microsoft Flight Simulator X: Steam Edition - Greenland Nuuk

Monday Jun 19

Nuuk is the beautiful capital, and fastest growing city in Greenland. Despite the limited population, it stands with a long history of habituation, being first occupied by ancient Paleo-Eskimo people as far back as 2200 BC.

Chicago, IL

