NATO Submarine Exercise in Icelandic Waters
A North Atlantic Treaty Organization submarine arrived at Reykjavik harbor today for an annual submarine surveillance exercise that will take place in Icelandic waters for the first time, reports VA sir . The exercise starts today and runs until July 6. The submarine belongs to the Norwegian navy, and another submarine from Germany is expected later.
