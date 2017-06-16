Important Archaeological Find in Nort...

Important Archaeological Find in North Iceland

Friday Jun 16

Four pagan graves, believed to date from the ninth or tenth century, were discovered by archaeologists on Dysnes point, near Akureyri, North Iceland, earlier this week, mbl.is reports. Two are the graves of men buried in their boats.

Chicago, IL

