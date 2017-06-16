Important Archaeological Find in North Iceland
Four pagan graves, believed to date from the ninth or tenth century, were discovered by archaeologists on Dysnes point, near Akureyri, North Iceland, earlier this week, mbl.is reports. Two are the graves of men buried in their boats.
