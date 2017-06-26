Fundraising for Greenland Going Well

Well over 20 million kronur has already been raised for the victims of a natural disaster in Greenland, in a national appeal that started less than a week ago without any preparation, reports mbl.is . This is an unbelievable result and unprecedented in the history of Icelandic Church Aid, one of the organizers of the appeal, in such a short period of time, according to appeal representative Hrafn Jokulsson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.