Four missing after tsunami hits Greenland

22 hrs ago

Screengrab taken from a video shows houses close to Nuugaatsiag, Greenland, flooded by tidal waves on June 18. - AFP PHOTO / Scanpix Denmark / Oline Nielsen STOCKHOLM: Four people were listed as missing Sunday after an earthquake sparked a tsunami off Greenland and forced some residents to be evacuated. "Four people are missing," local broadcaster KNR quoted local police chief Bjorn Tegner Bay as telling a news conference in the autonomous Danish territory.

