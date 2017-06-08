Five Icelanders Cross Greenland Ice Cap

Thursday Jun 8

Five Icelanders, led by the accomplished mountaineer Leifur A-rn Svavarsson, have completed a 1,300 km trek across the Greenland ice cap, reports RAsV . "I don't think it's has been done on foot before," Leifur A-rn said in a radio interview on RA s 2 yesterday morning.

