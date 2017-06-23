Cable Compendium: a guide to the week's submarine and terrestrial developments

The USD45 million network - deployed by Alcatel Submarine Networks - will link Nuuk, Maniitsoq, Sisimiut, Qasigiannguit and Aasiaat. The cable will be approximately 700km long, and will feature several different types of cable, adapted to suit the seabed conditions between Nuuk and Aasiaat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.