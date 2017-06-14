Armed Police on Duty All Summer

Icelandic police will be visibly armed during the upcoming National Day celebrations on June 17, and possibly at other large festivals over summer, reports RAsV . Two to four officers at this weekend's festivities will also carry Glock 17 pistols, confirmed Police Commissioner Haraldur Johannessen.

Chicago, IL

