After tsunami, Greenland's national d...

After tsunami, Greenland's national day, June 21, turns mournful

Wednesday Jun 21

To understand the devastation caused by the June 18 tsunami in Greenland, you can consider this photo of a house from Nuugaatisiaq, where 11 houses were swept into the sea, from by the Arctic Joint Command which visited the village this week. A house, battered by the June 18 tsunami, and a lone boot: one of the sad scenes photographed in Nuugaatsiaq this week by the Arctic Joint Command.

