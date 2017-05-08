Woolworths comeback British high street recession big blow Iceland Focus Wickes Tony Page

Woolworths comeback British high stre...

Friday May 5

The iconic retailer, famed for its pick 'n' mix sweets and school clothes, is set to return a decade after its collapse. Former director Tony Page revealed to Daily Star Online last month he has approached Shop Direct to buy the name back.

