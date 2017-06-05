Tourists reach the North Pole in a Ru...

Tourists reach the North Pole in a Russian MI8 helicopter. Photo: Pavel Toropov

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 21 Read more: South China Morning Post

One in three visitors to the Arctic and Antarctic are Chinese. A tour guide describes what it's like taking a group to the top of the world These are Mr Zhang's answers to my questions: whether he has been to the South Pole, Australia, Alaska and Dubai, respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09) Jul '16 litesong 3,768
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,439 • Total comments across all topics: 281,560,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC