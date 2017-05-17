Robert Spencer Poisoned In Iceland

Robert Spencer Poisoned In Iceland

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Power Line

I had been scheduled to attend an event tomorrow night with Robert Spencer, a prominent anti-jihadist, who was to be in Iceland until shortly before his visit to Minnesota. I got word that the event was canceled because Spencer had fallen ill, and then learned that he had, in fact, been poisoned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Power Line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09) Jul '16 litesong 3,768
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,159 • Total comments across all topics: 281,102,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC