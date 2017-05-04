Nunavut's Qanurli? comedy troupe heads across the pond to Greenland
Qanurli's Nipangi, left, and Inuk Qablunaaq, aka Vinnie Karetak and Thomas Anguti Johnston, head to Greenland this week for their first shoot outside of the Canada. Qanurli's producers are looking forward to working Greenland's close relative of Inuktitut, or Kalaallisut, into their APTN show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nunatsiaq News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine...
|Feb '17
|Pence of Tides
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09)
|Jul '16
|litesong
|3,768
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC