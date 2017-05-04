Nunavut's Qanurli? comedy troupe heads across the pond to Greenland

Qanurli's Nipangi, left, and Inuk Qablunaaq, aka Vinnie Karetak and Thomas Anguti Johnston, head to Greenland this week for their first shoot outside of the Canada. Qanurli's producers are looking forward to working Greenland's close relative of Inuktitut, or Kalaallisut, into their APTN show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nunatsiaq News.