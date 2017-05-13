LA Photographer Martin Cox Opens Solo Show Amidst Iceland's Growing Art Scene
This summer, Los Angeles-based, UK-born photographer Martin Cox will open an ambitious solo exhibition, Far Away Right Here at the Husavik Museum in Iceland. Many of the photographs that will be on exhibit stem from Cox's month-long residency at the Fjuk Art Center in Husavik Iceland in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine...
|Feb '17
|Pence of Tides
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09)
|Jul '16
|litesong
|3,768
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC