Jamie Oliver sparks fish fuss in Iceland

Saturday May 6

Reykjavik: "What a view!!" Britain's celebrity chef Jamie Oliver exclaimed under a photo he posted on Facebook of a salmon farming cage nestled in a snowy fjord. In doing so, Oliver unknowingly waded into controversy, sparking outcry among Icelanders who see farmed salmon as a threat to the island nation's wild salmon population.

