From Iceland to P.E.I., symposium to ...

From Iceland to P.E.I., symposium to explore rural tourism, place and identity

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: The Guardian

"Tourism, Place and Identity: Rural Tourism in Iceland and Prince Edward Island'' will take place from 7-9 p.m. in the Alex H. MacKinnon Auditorium, room 242 of UPEI's Don and Marion McDougall Hall. All are welcome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09) Jul '16 litesong 3,768
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,493 • Total comments across all topics: 281,136,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC