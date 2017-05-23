'Doomsday' seed vault entrance repaired after thaw of Arctic ice

Norway is repairing the entrance of a "doomsday" seed vault on an Arctic island after an unexpected thaw of permafrost let water into a building meant as a deep freeze to safeguard the world's food supplies. An ice covered entrance door to the international gene bank Svalbard Global Seed Vault near Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen, Norway, October 20, 2015.

