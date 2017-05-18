Costco Ask Rescue Workers for Help
Large crowds are expected when Costco opens its store in Iceland on Tuesday, next week. So large, in fact, that rescue workers have been asked to be present to support staff members in crowd control, if necessary, Morgunbla i reports.
