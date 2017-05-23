Akureyri Considers Public Bus to Airport

Tuesday May 23

The domestic airline Air Iceland has asked the municipal authorities in Akureyri, North Iceland, to arrange regular bus service to and from Akureyri International Airport, as reported by RUV . Municipal councilors are positive towards the idea.

Chicago, IL

