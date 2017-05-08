After drilling 4.7km into volcano, Ic...

After drilling 4.7km into volcano, Iceland prepares to uncork energy revolution

Friday May 5 Read more: The Nation

It's named after a Nordic god and drills deep into the heart of a volcano: "Thor" is a rig that symbolises Iceland's leading-edge efforts to produce powerful clean energy. If successful, the experimental project could produce up to 10 times more energy than an existing conventional gas or oil well, by generating electricity from the heat stored inside the earth: in this case, a volcano.

