Aarsleff adjusts expectations for the financial year 2016/2017 downwards
Copenhagen, 2017-05-09 11:45 CEST -- The financial results for the first six months of the financial year 2016/2017 came to an operating profit of DKK 110 million against DKK 182 million in the first six months of last financial year. Results fall short of expectations.
