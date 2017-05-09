Aarsleff adjusts expectations for the...

Aarsleff adjusts expectations for the financial year 2016/2017 downwards

Tuesday May 9 Read more: GlobeNewswire

Copenhagen, 2017-05-09 11:45 CEST -- The financial results for the first six months of the financial year 2016/2017 came to an operating profit of DKK 110 million against DKK 182 million in the first six months of last financial year. Results fall short of expectations.

