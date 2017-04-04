Road from M vatn to Egilssta ir Closed

Road from M vatn to Egilssta ir Closed

Tuesday Apr 4

In the small Vi idalur valley, a section of Ring Road 1, between Myvatnsoraefi and Mo rudalsoraefi mountain passes.Photo: Pall Stefansson. The road over Myvatnsoraefi and Mo rudalsoraefi, that is, the mountain passes between Myvatn lake and Egilssta ir, has been closed temporarily due to weather, mbl.is reports.

