Reykjav k House Prices to Hit All-time High?

Reykjav k House Prices to Hit All-time High?

Wednesday Apr 19

The National Registry of Iceland this week published its latest figures on the housing market, which showed a huge jump in house prices between February and March. The monthly increase in March figures in the capital region were higher than have been seen for years, DV reported -and the trend shows no sign of slowing.

Chicago, IL

