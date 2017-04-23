Overtourism and Artificial Intelligence Spell Trouble for Icelandic Language
We certainly hope that overtourism, which in Iceland requires the import of foreign tourism workers to handle the influx of travelers, doesn't doom the Icelandic language. There's nothing like watching a 'hundslappadrifa' with a bunch of locals talking about it in their native tongue.
