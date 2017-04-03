Nunavut historian, linguist retires from Danish consular appointment
Kenn Harper with set of bound volumes of research he's done on the history of Hans Island that he presented to Niels Boel Abrahamsen, the Danish ambassador to Canada, and Abrahamsen's wife, Karen Eva Abrahamsen, at a reception March 27 in Ottawa. Kenn Harper used his appointment has Danish honorary consult to lobby for the reinstatement of a Nunavut-Greenland air service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nunatsiaq News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine...
|Feb '17
|Pence of Tides
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09)
|Jul '16
|litesong
|3,768
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC