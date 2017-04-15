NASA just snapped the first photos of a new crack in one of Greenland's largest glaciers
Preliminary DMS image of the new rift in Greenland's Petermann Glacier, directly beneath the NASA Operation IceBridge aircraft. . The first photographs of a new and ominous crack in Greenland's enormous Petermann Glacier were captured by a NASA airborne mission Friday.
