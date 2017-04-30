Nasa just snapped the first photos of...

Nasa just snapped the first photos of a new crack in one of Greenland's largest glaciers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Nasa's Operation IceBridge, which has been flying over northwest Greenland for the past several days, took the photos on Friday after being provided co-ordinates by Stef Lhermitte, a professor at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, who had spotted the oddly located chasm by examining satellite images. The Nasa pictures make clear a significant new rift has opened near the center of the glacier's floating ice shelf - an unusual location that raises questions about how it formed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine... Feb '17 Pence of Tides 1
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan '17 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan '17 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09) Jul '16 litesong 3,768
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,508,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC