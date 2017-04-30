Nasa just snapped the first photos of a new crack in one of Greenland's largest glaciers
Nasa's Operation IceBridge, which has been flying over northwest Greenland for the past several days, took the photos on Friday after being provided co-ordinates by Stef Lhermitte, a professor at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, who had spotted the oddly located chasm by examining satellite images. The Nasa pictures make clear a significant new rift has opened near the center of the glacier's floating ice shelf - an unusual location that raises questions about how it formed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine...
|Feb '17
|Pence of Tides
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09)
|Jul '16
|litesong
|3,768
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC