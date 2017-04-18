Glacier shape influences susceptibility to thinning
Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin have identified glaciers in West Greenland that are most susceptible to thinning in the coming decades by analyzing how they're shaped. The research could help predict how much the Greenland Ice Sheet will contribute to future sea-level rise during the next century, a number that currently ranges from inches to feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine...
|Feb '17
|Pence of Tides
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09)
|Jul '16
|litesong
|3,768
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC