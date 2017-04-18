Glacier shape influences susceptibility to melting
IMAGE: Members of Denis Felikson's field team install instruments trained on the terminus of Rink Isbr in 2014. Rink Isbrae is one of the glaciers identified in the new study as... view more A new NASA-funded study has identified which glaciers in West Greenland are most susceptible to thinning in the coming decades by analyzing how they're shaped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine...
|Feb '17
|Pence of Tides
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09)
|Jul '16
|litesong
|3,768
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC