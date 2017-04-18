Far-North Base Connects Air Force to ...

Far-North Base Connects Air Force to its Satellites

Far north -- so far the northern lights are to the south -- is Detachment 1 of the Air Force's 23rd Space Operations Squadron, a remote unit situated nearly on top of the world in the ice fields of Thule Air Base, Greenland. A remote block change antenna designated as POGO-Charlie, operated by Detachment 1, 23rd Space Operations Squadron at Thule Air Base, Greenland July 26, 2016.

Chicago, IL

