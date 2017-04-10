Akureyri Botanical Garden

Akureyri Botanical Garden

I found this path in the Botanical Garden and I thought it would make a nice composition. ISO: 100 Shutter speed: 4 s F-Stop: f/8.0 Focal length: 18 mm "The Public Park was opened in 1912 but the Botanic section in 1957.

Chicago, IL

