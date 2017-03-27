Witty and Beautiful, Bokeh Finds Amer...

Witty and Beautiful, Bokeh Finds Americans Making a Vacation of the End Times

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: LA Weekly

One of the sly jokes underpinning this striking indie apocalypse: If everyone on Earth vanished while you were vacationing in Iceland, how long before you would notice? Geoffrey Orthwein and Andrew Sullivan's subtly comic drama, shot with a gliding camera and a pleasing minimalist style, proceeds from that premise, stranding a toothsome young American couple in Reykjavik the morning after the night the rest of humanity blinks off this planet. Early scenes of our baffled travelers wandering through abandoned streets and squares prove eerie and impressive.

