The Reykjavik Festival Is Basically Coachella for Fans of Icelandic Music
Perhaps we've all entertained touristic fantasies about life in Iceland, that sparkling little jewel nestled up on top of the globe. It seems like a mystical place, whose treeless, craggy terrain, steaming geysirs and elfin people conspire to gift the lower, more mundane world with such superbly different music and visual art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine...
|Feb '17
|Pence of Tides
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09)
|Jul '16
|litesong
|3,768
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC