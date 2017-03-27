Norway fines French Arctic adventurer27 min ago

Norway fines French Arctic adventurer...

Norway fines French Arctic adventurer

A Norwegian court today slapped the leader of a French maritime expedition in the Arctic with a fine of 30,000 kroner for violating the regulations of the Svalbard archipelago. Gilles Elkaim was convicted of violating several local rules including anchoring in a forbidden nature reserve, failing to notify the authorities of his stops in protected areas, and travelling with dogs without necessary veterinary authorisation.

