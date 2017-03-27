Giant 400ft ice bricks sent flying in horrifying glacial break-off 'the size of Manhattan'
"Calving" is the technical term used to describe the process during which an iceberg or glacier splits and cracks into smaller chunks of ice. Camera crews filming hit Netflix doc "Chasing Ice" lucked out after training their lenses on the mass break-up at Jakobshavn Glacier, in Greenland.
