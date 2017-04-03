An iceberg melts in Kulusuk, Greenlan...

An iceberg melts in Kulusuk, Greenland near the arctic circle,

Climate science and politics too often reverts into name calling and bullying, which can get in the way of real work. That was the only thing House Science Committee members, three scientists who often clash with mainstream science and a prominent climate scientist could agree to at a contentious hearing Wednesday.

