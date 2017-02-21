Welcome to the booze-soaked town that spends 100 days in darkness

With a brutal winter that sees no sunshine for four months, no wonder the residents of Svalbard drink more booze than anywhere else in Norway "Men used to get so crazy in the darkness they would play Russian roulette with loaded rifles," said the barmaid, Anne, as she poured me another pint of strong, auburn pale ale - a heady tipple from Spitsbergen island's own brewery . "Before the first commercial flights began coming here in the mid-1970s, the sea ice would freeze the boats in the bay, cutting us off from the rest of the world.

