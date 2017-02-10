UCI, NASA reveal new details of Green...

UCI, NASA reveal new details of Greenland ice loss

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: EurekAlert!

Less than a year after the first research flight kicked off NASA's Oceans Melting Greenland campaign, data from the new program are providing a dramatic increase in knowledge of how Greenland's ice sheet is melting from below. Two new research papers in the journal Oceanography , including one by UCI Earth system scientist Mathieu Morlighem, use OMG observations to document how meltwater and ocean currents are interacting along Greenland's west coast and to improve seafloor maps used to predict future melting and sea level rise.

Chicago, IL

